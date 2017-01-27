National AIDS Commission hosts workshop on "Creating an enabling...
In an effort to train journalists/media personnel in reporting topics regarding HIV /TB , the National AIDS Commission hosted a two-day training on January 17th and January 18th. Held at The Inspiration Center in Belize City from 8AM to 4PM, the workshop was attended by Martha Carrillo , Lizet Aldana , Keron Cacho , Avil Steadman , Rhonda Gentle , and Chelsea Hall .
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Pedro Sun.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|5 hr
|abigel
|2,229
|love and friends hiv girls and boys
|5 hr
|abigel
|2
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|5 hr
|abigel
|162
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|Thu
|The Worlds Bigges...
|1,453
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Wed
|roshan
|189
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Wed
|LDee
|61
|freaked out
|Jan 24
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC