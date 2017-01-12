Musical homage to AIDS victims gains ...

Musical homage to AIDS victims gains stature

22 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

I was surprised but also heartened when John Corigliano said this last week about his Symphony No. 1 "Of Rage and Remembrance," which the Albany Symphony Orchestra performed on Saturday Jan. 7. Corigliano wrote the piece in 1989 as a memorial to his many friends and colleagues who died from AIDS.

