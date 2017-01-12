Musical homage to AIDS victims gains stature
I was surprised but also heartened when John Corigliano said this last week about his Symphony No. 1 "Of Rage and Remembrance," which the Albany Symphony Orchestra performed on Saturday Jan. 7. Corigliano wrote the piece in 1989 as a memorial to his many friends and colleagues who died from AIDS.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|42 min
|Cici254
|139
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|4 hr
|Gay Peace on Earth
|1,431
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|15 hr
|Sirus15
|176
|finding someone
|17 hr
|Crystyle
|3
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|21 hr
|queen
|8
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|Wed
|Peruviandude21
|47
|Im single looking for relationship and friends (Apr '15)
|Wed
|cmax27
|37
