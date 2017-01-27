Most powerful HIV- attacking antibody...

Most powerful HIV- attacking antibody yet has been constructed

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

A newly developed HIV antibody neutralizes 99 percent of virus strains, making it the most powerful yet found, according to a study led by Duke University scientists. The broadly neutralizing antibody provides a base for an HIV therapy to destroy a wide range of viruses in infected people, said Duke researcher Barton F. Haynes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 3 hr Tom 2,227
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) Thu The Worlds Bigges... 1,453
Looking for partner (Jul '16) Thu serah 161
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Wed roshan 189
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Wed LDee 61
love and friends hiv girls and boys Wed irene anny12 1
freaked out Tue Anonymous 1
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,693 • Total comments across all topics: 278,305,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC