Most powerful HIV- attacking antibody yet has been constructed
A newly developed HIV antibody neutralizes 99 percent of virus strains, making it the most powerful yet found, according to a study led by Duke University scientists. The broadly neutralizing antibody provides a base for an HIV therapy to destroy a wide range of viruses in infected people, said Duke researcher Barton F. Haynes.
