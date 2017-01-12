Moscow Authorities Seize 12 Adopted Children Believed To Be HIV-Positive
Twelve children, all of whom are believed to be infected with the virus that causes AIDS, have been taken away from their adoptive parents in Moscow, Russian authorities say. An unidentified spokesman for children's rights commissioner Anna Kuznetsova on January 13 did not provide any further details about the case or information about how the children might have been infected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|2 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|1,434
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|5 hr
|Cici254
|139
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|20 hr
|Sirus15
|176
|finding someone
|22 hr
|Crystyle
|3
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Thu
|queen
|8
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|Wed
|Peruviandude21
|47
|Im single looking for relationship and friends (Apr '15)
|Wed
|cmax27
|37
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC