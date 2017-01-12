Moscow Authorities Seize 12 Adopted C...

Moscow Authorities Seize 12 Adopted Children Believed To Be HIV-Positive

Twelve children, all of whom are believed to be infected with the virus that causes AIDS, have been taken away from their adoptive parents in Moscow, Russian authorities say. An unidentified spokesman for children's rights commissioner Anna Kuznetsova on January 13 did not provide any further details about the case or information about how the children might have been infected.

