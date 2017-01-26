A bill lifting a ban on organ transplants from people who tested positive for Human Immunodeficiency Virus to people who also tested positive for the virus was passed in Delaware's Senate on Thursday. S.B. 17 would allow for research and transplantation of organs or anatomical gifts from people who tested positive for HIV to intended recipients who have also tested positive for the virus, as allowed under a federal law.

