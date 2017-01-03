Moncton water main break fixed, city crews search for cause of problem
The city of Moncton issued a precautionary water boil advisory to residents in the yellow-marked areas. Moncton crews have isolated a water main break that forced the city to issue a precautionary boil water order on Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|4 min
|The Worlds Bigges...
|1,403
|Looking 4 life partner
|1 hr
|Didi
|4
|Im single looking for relationship and friends (Apr '15)
|8 hr
|Samken
|34
|Looking for partner
|11 hr
|kane
|136
|i want a love positive white girl
|Tue
|kane
|3
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mon
|whetilady
|53
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jan 8
|Fowzia
|199
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC