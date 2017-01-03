Moncton water main break fixed, city ...

Moncton water main break fixed, city crews search for cause of problem

1 hr ago

The city of Moncton issued a precautionary water boil advisory to residents in the yellow-marked areas. Moncton crews have isolated a water main break that forced the city to issue a precautionary boil water order on Tuesday night.

