Microsoft pioneer Ric Weiland's huge bequest changed science, society
Not long after The Foundation for AIDS Research learned it was among the organizations in Ric Weiland's extraordinary $170 million bequest , news broke that a man had been cured of HIV. The " Berlin patient " - Timothy Ray Brown, a Seattleite living at the time in Germany - gave the foundation a new focus on cure research.
