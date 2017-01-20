Microsoft pioneer Ric Weiland's huge ...

Microsoft pioneer Ric Weiland's huge bequest changed science, society

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Seattle Times

Not long after The Foundation for AIDS Research learned it was among the organizations in Ric Weiland's extraordinary $170 million bequest , news broke that a man had been cured of HIV. The " Berlin patient " - Timothy Ray Brown, a Seattleite living at the time in Germany - gave the foundation a new focus on cure research.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Im single looking for relationship and friends (Apr '15) 1 hr Whiteboy 33
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) 9 hr Something went wrong 1,397
looking for a partner (Apr '16) 9 hr whetilady 53
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Sun Fowzia 199
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Sun manthabeleng 2,199
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) Sun manthabeleng 15
Looking for partner Sat Davidfeels 134
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,669 • Total comments across all topics: 277,752,390

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC