Mediterranean diet may help HIV, diabetes patients: study22 min ago

Washington, Jan 26 Consuming a Mediterranean diet - rich in fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and healthy fats and low in refined sugars and saturated fats - for six months may benefit people with HIV and Type 2 diabetes, a new study has claimed. HIV-positive people who received healthy food and snacks for six months were more likely to adhere to their medication regimens, and they, as well as people with type 2 diabetes, were less depressed and less likely to make trade-offs between food and health-care, according to researchers at University of California, San Francisco in the US.

