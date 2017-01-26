Medical Marijuana Comes to North Dako...

Medical Marijuana Comes to North Dakota: What North Dakota Employers Need to Know

When North Dakota's Compassionate Care Act went into effect on December 8, 2016, North Dakota joined a proliferation of 28 states across the country that have legalized some form of medical marijuana use. Codified at North Dakota Century Code Section 19-24-01, North Dakota's new law limits medical use of marijuana to individuals with certain "debilitating medical conditions," including, but not limited to, cancer, human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immune deficiency syndrome , posttraumatic stress disorder , and epilepsy.

