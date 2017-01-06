Mayor Lee Announces New District 8 Supe, Openly HIV-Positive Glen Park Resident Jeff Sheehy
As was expected, Mayor Lee has filled outgoing Supervisor Scott Wiener's seat on the Board of Supervisors - unofficially the "gay seat" on the board since it was originally held by Harvey Milk - with another gay person, but he's making a bit of history today by appointing the first openly HIV-positive person to the Board, Jeff Sheehy. Sheehy has been a longtime advocate for HIV/AIDS causes and has most recently been working as director for communications for the UCSF AIDS Research Institute.
