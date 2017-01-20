Massive drop in London HIV rates may ...

Massive drop in London HIV rates may be due to internet drugs

6 hrs ago Read more: New Scientist

Gay men who defied medical advice seem to have changed the course of the HIV epidemic in the UK - for the better. Four London sexual health clinics saw dramatic falls in new HIV infections among gay men of around 40 per cent last year, compared with 2015, new figures show.

