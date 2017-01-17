Male circumcision helps prevent all HIV variants, researchers find

Male circumcision helps prevent all H...

28 min ago Read more: Jewish Community Voice

An international research team studying the HIV virus in Africa concluded that male circumcision significantly curbs the spread of all its variants. The six researchers of the study entitled "Male Circumcision and the Epidemic Emergence of HIV-2 in West Africa" published their findings last month in scientific journal PLOS one, the IPS news agency reported Monday.

