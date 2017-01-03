Lawmakers push to end tax on feminine products 12 minutes from now
At least 255 health-related bills have been filed by lawmakers for the 85th legislative session. Here are a few that may be of wide interest: HB 717 by Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston: Requires health benefit plans to cover HIV and AIDS tests and health providers to test blood for HIV/AIDS during routine screenings unless patient opts out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|2 hr
|hivguydbn
|46
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|14 hr
|DCmuslinbro
|191
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|17 hr
|thatdude
|2,194
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|18 hr
|hotgal
|171
|Looking 4 life partner
|Mon
|Timamy
|3
|Looking for partner
|Mon
|Desirep
|125
|cure
|Jan 1
|stronglady
|2
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC