Lannet's Lopinavir, Ritonavir Approved to Treat HIV in US

4 hrs ago

Lannet Co. Inc. announced through the PRNewswire Tuesday that its "Lopinavir and Ritonavir Oral Solution USP, 80 mg/20 mg per mL" has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to be produced and sold in the U.S. as a generic drug.

