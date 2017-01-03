Lannet's Lopinavir, Ritonavir Approved to Treat HIV in US
Lannet Co. Inc. announced through the PRNewswire Tuesday that its "Lopinavir and Ritonavir Oral Solution USP, 80 mg/20 mg per mL" has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to be produced and sold in the U.S. as a generic drug.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|39 min
|angelice
|173
|Looking for partner
|4 hr
|Whiteboy
|127
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|7 hr
|Whiteboy
|2,195
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Wed
|Lookingforawife
|193
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Tue
|hivguydbn
|46
|Looking 4 life partner
|Mon
|Timamy
|3
|cure
|Jan 1
|stronglady
|2
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC