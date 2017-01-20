Khalid Hamdan, a psychologist, agrees that society needs to be more...
Diagnosed two years ago with Human Immunodeficiency Virus , which causes Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome , Majid, a 33-year-old Omani resident of the capital's Mutrah district, kept his disease a secret . "When I found out that I was diagnosed with HIV in 2014, I only told my family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Im single looking for relationship and friends (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|Whiteboy
|33
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|9 hr
|Something went wrong
|1,397
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|9 hr
|whetilady
|53
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Sun
|Fowzia
|199
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Sun
|manthabeleng
|2,199
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Sun
|manthabeleng
|15
|Looking for partner
|Sat
|Davidfeels
|134
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC