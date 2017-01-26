In Enugu: HIV cases decreasing

In Enugu: HIV cases decreasing

19 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The Enugu State Agency for the Control of AIDS has disclosed that the number of those living with Human Immuno-Deficiency Virus has reduced from 5.1 per cent to 4.9 per cent in the state. "As at 2010, the prevalence rate was 5.1 per cent but today, it has come down to 4.9 per cent from the study carried out recently.'

