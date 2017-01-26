In Enugu: HIV cases decreasing
The Enugu State Agency for the Control of AIDS has disclosed that the number of those living with Human Immuno-Deficiency Virus has reduced from 5.1 per cent to 4.9 per cent in the state. "As at 2010, the prevalence rate was 5.1 per cent but today, it has come down to 4.9 per cent from the study carried out recently.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|2 hr
|Lolo
|9
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|2 hr
|Lolo
|62
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|12 hr
|abigel
|2,229
|love and friends hiv girls and boys
|12 hr
|abigel
|2
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|12 hr
|abigel
|162
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|Thu
|The Worlds Bigges...
|1,453
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Wed
|roshan
|189
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC