If Trump cuts HIV funding it could devastate public health, LGBTQ groups warn
If Donald Trump truly wants to be a "friend to the gays," as he pledged during his presidential campaign, he has a strange way of showing it. Shortly after being inaugurated Friday as the 45th president of the United States, all references to the LGBTQ community immediately disappeared from the White House's website, including the webpage for the Office of National AIDS Policy .
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|rayray
|2,222
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|4 hr
|Talisha
|159
|freaked out
|12 hr
|superfreakedout1
|1
|dr.sakura cured my HIV. and I am now negative (Jan '14)
|Sun
|Albee
|6
|HIV Ag Ab 4th gen test after 10 weeks
|Jan 22
|nick2303
|1
|where are muslim poz men y a u hiding ur self?? (May '15)
|Jan 22
|whetilady
|23
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Jan 22
|joypinto
|60
