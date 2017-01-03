HPV: The Health Crisis We're Not Talking About

A recent and unscientific polling of some LGBTs about human papillomavirus ventured some guesses: "Isn't that the name of the warts people get on their junk?"; "That's what women get that causes cervical cancer." ; "Doesn't it give lesbians throat cancer?" The depth of our common knowledge about HPV isn't substantial, which is to say it's kind of like everyone else's understanding of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.