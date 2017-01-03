HPV: The Health Crisis We're Not Talk...

HPV: The Health Crisis We're Not Talking About

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Advocate

A recent and unscientific polling of some LGBTs about human papillomavirus ventured some guesses: "Isn't that the name of the warts people get on their junk?"; "That's what women get that causes cervical cancer." ; "Doesn't it give lesbians throat cancer?" The depth of our common knowledge about HPV isn't substantial, which is to say it's kind of like everyone else's understanding of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for partner 1 hr Whiteboy 127
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) 3 hr Whiteboy 172
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 4 hr Whiteboy 2,195
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Wed Lookingforawife 193
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Tue hivguydbn 46
Looking 4 life partner Mon Timamy 3
cure Jan 1 stronglady 2
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,589 • Total comments across all topics: 277,628,538

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC