How the border guards fail in HIV infection

The barrier between the gut and the bloodstream is severely damaged in the first few weeks of infection by HIV-1 virus. This can allow whole microbes in the intestine, as well as tiny pieces of bacteria, to enter the blood and provoke the inflammation that can lead to AIDS -- even when replication of the virus is controlled by drug therapy.

