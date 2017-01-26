How educated Sub-Saharan African immi...

How educated Sub-Saharan African immigrant mothers teach children about sex

While many African immigrants make efforts to retain their culture, when it comes to sex education, acculturation can occur three times faster than average. Where a shift in cultural behaviors and beliefs typically takes three generations, new research has found that among educated Sub-Saharan African immigrant mothers, cultural views regarding sex are rarely passed down to their children, indicating change after a single generation.

