How Does HIV Overcome Numerous Obstacles to Infect the Body?

The strains of HIV that succeed in establishing an infection through sexual transmission have various properties that facilitate their evasion of the body's numerous lines of defense against such an invasion. HIV must first infect a target cell at the initial site of infection, such as the rectum or vagina.

