HIV treatment might boost susceptibility to syphilis, say researchers

The antiretroviral drugs used to treat HIV infection might inadvertently be boosting gay/bisexual men's susceptibility to the bacteria responsible for syphilis, Treponema pallidum , conclude researchers in the journal Sexually Transmitted Infections . This might explain why new and repeat cases in these groups have risen so sharply compared with other sexually transmitted infections over the past decade, they suggest.

