HIV Medications, Possibly Including PrEP, May Raise Susceptibility to Syphilis
The effects of antiretrovirals on certain mechanisms of the immune system may make individuals more susceptible to syphilis. These findings from a mathematical modeling study, which may apply to those taking ARVs as pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, in addition to those using them for HIV treatment, may help explain the recent surge in syphilis rates among men who have sex with men .
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|4 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|1,434
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|10 hr
|Lifedeserver
|55
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|10 hr
|Lifedeserver
|155
|finding someone
|10 hr
|Lifedeserver
|7
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|11 hr
|Talisha
|183
|HIV black man open to Love
|Mon
|Talisha
|30
|why is it so hard to find hiv positive men (34-... (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Talisha
|43
