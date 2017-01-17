HIV Medications, Possibly Including P...

HIV Medications, Possibly Including PrEP, May Raise Susceptibility to Syphilis

The effects of antiretrovirals on certain mechanisms of the immune system may make individuals more susceptible to syphilis. These findings from a mathematical modeling study, which may apply to those taking ARVs as pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, in addition to those using them for HIV treatment, may help explain the recent surge in syphilis rates among men who have sex with men .

