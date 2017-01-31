HIV Foundation uses health statistics to argue case against funding cut
A Queensland HIV foundation set up by the Newman government will lose its funding despite what it claims is its success in reducing the occurrence of the disease to the lowest level since 2008. But Health Minister Cameron Dick said the HIV Foundation Queensland, which was established in 2014, added costs to work already undertaken by government services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|18 hr
|Positive tessym
|2,230
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|18 hr
|Maref
|163
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Taste8282
|1
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Jan 28
|johan
|190
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Jan 28
|Lolo
|9
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Jan 28
|Lolo
|62
|love and friends hiv girls and boys
|Jan 27
|abigel
|2
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC