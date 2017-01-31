HIV Foundation uses health statistics...

HIV Foundation uses health statistics to argue case against funding cut

A Queensland HIV foundation set up by the Newman government will lose its funding despite what it claims is its success in reducing the occurrence of the disease to the lowest level since 2008. But Health Minister Cameron Dick said the HIV Foundation Queensland, which was established in 2014, added costs to work already undertaken by government services.

