HIV Cure 2017? New Research Suggests Way To Theoretically Eliminate Virus From Body
A team of scientists at University College London has developed a way to prevent HIV from disabling macrophages, important cells in the immune system that help to destroy infections. Although the finding is still new and requires further research to better understand its implications, the team believe that protecting HIV from reproducing inside these integral immune system cells may help bring us closer to developing a cure for the virus.
