High-risk communities will expand HIV testing and education
Over the next 12 months, Lowcountry AIDS Services will be expanding its HIV testing and prevention efforts into rural areas of Berkeley and Dorchester counties as well as into high-risk areas of Charleston. The Charleston region has been identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an "emerging community" for its high rate of HIV infections and AIDS cases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|12 min
|Willy
|2,203
|Muslim seeking Muslimah (Dec '14)
|40 min
|Habibty
|5
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|10 hr
|christalK
|57
|why is it so hard to find hiv positive men (34-... (Aug '15)
|13 hr
|joypinto
|46
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|14 hr
|joypinto
|185
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|Wed
|Cops are degenerates
|1,437
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Tue
|Lifedeserver
|155
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC