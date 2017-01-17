High-risk communities will expand HIV...

High-risk communities will expand HIV testing and education

Over the next 12 months, Lowcountry AIDS Services will be expanding its HIV testing and prevention efforts into rural areas of Berkeley and Dorchester counties as well as into high-risk areas of Charleston. The Charleston region has been identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an "emerging community" for its high rate of HIV infections and AIDS cases.

