Heterosexual sex will likely top injection drug use as the main route of HIV transmission.

9 hrs ago Read more: POZ

Health experts in Moscow say that more than a million Russians are living with HIV as of December 2016. But despite this benchmark number, The New York Times reports , the government is not likely to commit resources to fighting the epidemic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.

