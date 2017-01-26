Here's 5 Reasons HIV-Positive People Should Stick to Their Daily Treatment
The biopharmaceutical company Gilead makes a variety of anti-viral meds that prevent HIV from replicating in the human body. But, as they explain in the video above , these medications need to be taken daily or else HIV can proliferate in the body, potentially causing health issues.
