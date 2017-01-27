Healthy Food Reduces Depression in HI...

Healthy Food Reduces Depression in HIV, Diabetes

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: PsychCentral

New research finds that HIV-positive people, as well as people with type 2 diabetes, were less depressed and more likely to adhere to their medication regimens when they received healthy food and snacks for six months. The study was done jointly by researchers from UC San Francisco and from Project Open Hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PsychCentral.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 36 min Tom 2,227
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) 23 hr The Worlds Bigges... 1,453
Looking for partner (Jul '16) Thu serah 161
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Wed roshan 189
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Wed LDee 61
love and friends hiv girls and boys Wed irene anny12 1
freaked out Tue Anonymous 1
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,204 • Total comments across all topics: 278,301,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC