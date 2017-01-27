Healthy Food Reduces Depression in HIV, Diabetes
New research finds that HIV-positive people, as well as people with type 2 diabetes, were less depressed and more likely to adhere to their medication regimens when they received healthy food and snacks for six months. The study was done jointly by researchers from UC San Francisco and from Project Open Hand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PsychCentral.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|36 min
|Tom
|2,227
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|23 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|1,453
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Thu
|serah
|161
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Wed
|roshan
|189
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Wed
|LDee
|61
|love and friends hiv girls and boys
|Wed
|irene anny12
|1
|freaked out
|Tue
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC