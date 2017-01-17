Having HIV amplifies the existing high risk of miscarriage or stillbirth among women smokers.
Publishing their findings in the journal AIDS, researchers from the Women's Interagency HIV Study followed 659 women who had 1,033 pregnancies over a 20-year period. A total of 396 of these women were living with HIV; they had 592 pregnancies.
