GMHC: Trump's Halt of Obamacare Ads Is 'Direct Attack' on HIV Community

Gay Men's Health Crisis is calling out the Trump administration for putting the lives of HIV-affected Americans at risk. The leading provider of AIDS care said the administration move's to cease its advertising and media reachout of the Affordable Care Act is a "direct affront" to those it serves.

