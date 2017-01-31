GMHC: Trump's Halt of Obamacare Ads Is 'Direct Attack' on HIV Community
Gay Men's Health Crisis is calling out the Trump administration for putting the lives of HIV-affected Americans at risk. The leading provider of AIDS care said the administration move's to cease its advertising and media reachout of the Affordable Care Act is a "direct affront" to those it serves.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|Xxx
|167
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|11 hr
|Donkey Dave
|2,232
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Taste8282
|1
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Jan 28
|johan
|190
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Jan 28
|Lolo
|9
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Jan 28
|Lolo
|62
|love and friends hiv girls and boys
|Jan 27
|abigel
|2
