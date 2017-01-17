Getting the most out of your relation...

Getting the most out of your relationship with your doctor or health care provider

12 hrs ago Read more: POZ

Eric Roberson of Houston has an anecdote that sums up his relationship with Joseph Gathe, MD, who has been his HIV care provider for 20 years. "When I told him that I'd married my boyfriend, Kenneth," recalls Roberson, 41, an IT professional, "he said to me, 'You might be married to Kenneth outside, but in here, you're married to me.'

