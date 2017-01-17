Getting the most out of your relationship with your doctor or health care provider
Eric Roberson of Houston has an anecdote that sums up his relationship with Joseph Gathe, MD, who has been his HIV care provider for 20 years. "When I told him that I'd married my boyfriend, Kenneth," recalls Roberson, 41, an IT professional, "he said to me, 'You might be married to Kenneth outside, but in here, you're married to me.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|2 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|1,437
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Lifedeserver
|55
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Tue
|Lifedeserver
|155
|finding someone
|Tue
|Lifedeserver
|7
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Talisha
|183
|HIV black man open to Love
|Mon
|Talisha
|30
|why is it so hard to find hiv positive men (34-... (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Talisha
|43
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC