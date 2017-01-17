From NPR's Latino USA: Full Disclosure
Latino USA brings you stories about people who speak up, and speak out, even when the stakes are high. Designer Mondo Guerra of Project Runway fame talks to us about the moment he disclosed his HIV+ status on national television and how that led to his HIV/AIDS advocacy work.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HIV positive gay man need other gay friends and... (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Joe
|9
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|7 hr
|Willy
|2,203
|Muslim seeking Muslimah (Dec '14)
|7 hr
|Habibty
|5
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|17 hr
|christalK
|57
|why is it so hard to find hiv positive men (34-... (Aug '15)
|20 hr
|joypinto
|46
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|21 hr
|joypinto
|185
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|Wed
|Cops are degenerates
|1,437
