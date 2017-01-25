Food is medicine for HIV-positive and...

Food is medicine for HIV-positive and Type 2 diabetes patients

The study was done jointly by researchers from UCSF and from Project Open Hand, a San Francisco Bay Area non-profit agency that has provided nutritious meals to low-income people with HIV since 1985, and more recently to elderly people and those with other medical conditions, such as type 2 diabetes. The study, which appeared online on January 17, 2017 in the Journal of Urban Health , was designed to evaluate whether helping people get medically appropriate, comprehensive nutrition would improve their health.

