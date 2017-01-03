fierce pussy, to do list, 1994, Print...

fierce pussy, to do list, 1994, Printed poster

Visual AIDS partners with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS to launch the Red Ribbon at the 45th Annual Tony Awards. United in Anger: A History of ACT UP, a documentary film about the beginning and progress of AIDS activism, is released.

