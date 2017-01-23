Federal program cuts disparities in H...

Federal program cuts disparities in HIV/AIDS care

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

When Gina Brown was diagnosed with HIV in 1994, she considered it a death sentence, but nearly 23 years later, she's living a full life in New Orleans, thanks largely to the federally funded Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program. In 2014, the safety-net program provided drugs, medical care and support services to more than 268,000 people in the U.S. living with human immunodeficiency virus infections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 9 min rayray 2,222
Looking for partner (Jul '16) 2 hr Talisha 159
freaked out 10 hr superfreakedout1 1
dr.sakura cured my HIV. and I am now negative (Jan '14) Sun Albee 6
HIV Ag Ab 4th gen test after 10 weeks Jan 22 nick2303 1
where are muslim poz men y a u hiding ur self?? (May '15) Jan 22 whetilady 23
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Jan 22 joypinto 60
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,302 • Total comments across all topics: 278,233,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC