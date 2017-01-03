FDA OKs Lannett's generic Kaletra; shares ahead 2%
The FDA approves Lannett Company's Abbreviated New Drug Application for Lopinavir and Ritonavir Oral Solution USP, 80 mg/20 mg/mL for the treatment of HIV-1 infection, the therapeutic equivalent to AbbVie's Kaletra Oral Solution.
