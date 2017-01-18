Fact Check: Russia's HIV-Infested Prostitutes Aren't Actually 'The Best In The World'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's declaration on Tuesday that Russia's prostitutes are "undoubtedly the best in the world" is unconvincing - to put it charitably - because thousands of Russian prostitutes are infected with the deadly, sexually transmittable human immunodeficiency virus . Putin's remarks came in the context of a discussion on the bizarre dossier BuzzFeed published recently, which contains unverified allegations that Trump was secretly filmed engaging in scandalous activities with prostitutes while in Russia.

