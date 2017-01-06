F*ck W/out Fear Thanks To The Los Angeles LGBT Center's PrEP Campaign
If you happen to be a member of the LGBT community, then chances are you've at least heard of PrEP - or Pr e- E xposure P rophylaxis. But just in case you're not completely aware of the HIV prevention tool, the LGBT Center of Los Angeles ' latest campaign is here to help! Officially starting this Sunday, the El Lay-based center will be teaching all of us - but specifically those most at risk; gay and bisexual men of color, and transgender women - how to F*ck W/out Fear ! Basically, PrEP is a once-daily pill that can reduce the risk of HIV infection by up to 99 percent but for some reason, many people seem to have misconceptions about the medicine.
