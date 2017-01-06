F*ck W/out Fear Thanks To The Los Ang...

F*ck W/out Fear Thanks To The Los Angeles LGBT Center's PrEP Campaign

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Perez Hilton

If you happen to be a member of the LGBT community, then chances are you've at least heard of PrEP - or Pr e- E xposure P rophylaxis. But just in case you're not completely aware of the HIV prevention tool, the LGBT Center of Los Angeles ' latest campaign is here to help! Officially starting this Sunday, the El Lay-based center will be teaching all of us - but specifically those most at risk; gay and bisexual men of color, and transgender women - how to F*ck W/out Fear ! Basically, PrEP is a once-daily pill that can reduce the risk of HIV infection by up to 99 percent but for some reason, many people seem to have misconceptions about the medicine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Perez Hilton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) 4 hr Fowzia 197
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 10 hr Ssg1234 2,198
Looking for partner Fri Cici 133
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Fri Micheal 47
Im single looking for relationship and friends (Apr '15) Fri Undisclosed female 31
Its hard to find the right man when you are pos... Fri Wegmah 7
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Jan 5 angelice 173
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,388 • Total comments across all topics: 277,700,021

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC