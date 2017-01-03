Exhibit A for Republican Obamacare re...

Exhibit A for Republican Obamacare repeal challenge: people with HIV

Read more: Reuters

Scientists have shown conclusively that treatment not only improves the health of people infected with HIV, it also stops transmission of the virus that causes AIDS. That public health issue is just one of the challenges Republicans face as they attempt to overhaul the Affordable Care Act, a law that brought health insurance coverage to some 20 million people - including tens of thousands of Americans living with HIV.

Comments made yesterday: 32,532 • Total comments across all topics: 277,649,827

