Exhibit A for Republican Obamacare repeal challenge: people with HIV
Scientists have shown conclusively that treatment not only improves the health of people infected with HIV, it also stops transmission of the virus that causes AIDS. That public health issue is just one of the challenges Republicans face as they attempt to overhaul the Affordable Care Act, a law that brought health insurance coverage to some 20 million people - including tens of thousands of Americans living with HIV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|13 hr
|angelice
|173
|Looking for partner
|16 hr
|Whiteboy
|127
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|20 hr
|Whiteboy
|2,195
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Wed
|Lookingforawife
|193
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Tue
|hivguydbn
|46
|Looking 4 life partner
|Jan 2
|Timamy
|3
|cure
|Jan 1
|stronglady
|2
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC