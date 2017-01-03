Eva Hayward, I Am Sick, 2010, Digital...

Eva Hayward, I Am Sick, 2010, Digital print of 16mm hand-painted film, ink, gel medium

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: POZ

Visual AIDS issues its first press release, announcing its formation and the proposal of its first project, Day Without Art. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves a screening test for AIDS that detects antibodies to the virus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) 1 hr Fowzia 197
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 8 hr Ssg1234 2,198
Looking for partner Fri Cici 133
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Fri Micheal 47
Im single looking for relationship and friends (Apr '15) Fri Undisclosed female 31
Its hard to find the right man when you are pos... Fri Wegmah 7
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Jan 5 angelice 173
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,160 • Total comments across all topics: 277,695,643

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC