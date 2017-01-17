Elton John Schedules 25th Annual Osca...

Elton John Schedules 25th Annual Oscar Party

This year will mark the 25th installment of Elton's Academy Awards Viewing Party, which raises money for his Elton John AIDS Foundation. This year's event will take place in West Hollywood Park in L.A., with a menu created by chef Gordon Ramsay , a live auction and exclusive musical performances.

