Drag Race's Courtney Act reveals STI ...

Drag Race's Courtney Act reveals STI test results after having sex with HIV positive guy

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Gay Times

Drag Race season six finalist, Courtney Act, told his fans on his Facebook page back in December that he'd slept with a guy who had HIV, and they didn't use a condom. After he found out the guy was infected Courtney said that he started taking PEP , which is a drug that can lower the chance of infection after being exposed to the virus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gay Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) 7 hr Sirus15 176
finding someone 9 hr Crystyle 3
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) 9 hr The Worlds Bigges... 1,428
Its hard to find the right man when you are pos... 13 hr queen 8
Looking for partner Thu Crystyle 137
HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14) Wed Peruviandude21 47
Im single looking for relationship and friends (Apr '15) Wed cmax27 37
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,681 • Total comments across all topics: 277,863,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC