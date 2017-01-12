Drag Race's Courtney Act reveals STI test results after having sex with HIV positive guy
Drag Race season six finalist, Courtney Act, told his fans on his Facebook page back in December that he'd slept with a guy who had HIV, and they didn't use a condom. After he found out the guy was infected Courtney said that he started taking PEP , which is a drug that can lower the chance of infection after being exposed to the virus.
