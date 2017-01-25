Don't Piss Off the PopeBy Barbie Latz...

Don't Piss Off the PopeBy Barbie Latza Nadeau

Read more: The Daily Beast

The Knights of Malta Prince and Grand Master position was supposed to be a job for life. At least that's what Matthew Festing, the 67-year-old Briton who has held the role for the last nine years, thought until Pope Francis sacked him this week after a very public battle of wills, and won'ts, over condoms.

