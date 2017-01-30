Dillard University recognizes Nationa...

Dillard University recognizes National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day with 'condom contest'

It's a middle school rite of passage: the ceremonial fitting of a banana or cucumber with a condom. At a Feb. 7 event to celebrate National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness day , Dillard University students can compete in an event to see if they still have those slightly risque health class skills.

