Dillard University recognizes National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day with 'condom contest'
It's a middle school rite of passage: the ceremonial fitting of a banana or cucumber with a condom. At a Feb. 7 event to celebrate National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness day , Dillard University students can compete in an event to see if they still have those slightly risque health class skills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|42 min
|johnnykalu
|165
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|Otarel
|2,231
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Taste8282
|1
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Jan 28
|johan
|190
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Jan 28
|Lolo
|9
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Jan 28
|Lolo
|62
|love and friends hiv girls and boys
|Jan 27
|abigel
|2
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC