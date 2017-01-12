Decisions About PEP in the ER Are Not Always by the Book
In one Swiss emergency room, 22 percent of decisions about prescribing post-exposure prophylaxis against HIV did not follow guidelines. Decisions about prescribing post-exposure prophylaxis against HIV in one Swiss emergency room were not in keeping with prescribing guidelines 22 percent of the time, Reuters Health Reports.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|Gay Peace on Earth
|1,431
|Looking for partner
|4 hr
|Cici
|138
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|12 hr
|Sirus15
|176
|finding someone
|14 hr
|Crystyle
|3
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|18 hr
|queen
|8
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|Wed
|Peruviandude21
|47
|Im single looking for relationship and friends (Apr '15)
|Wed
|cmax27
|37
