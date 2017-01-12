Crucial HIV program in disarray after...

Crucial HIV program in disarray after contract switch

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Daily Democrat

A change in contractors for a state-run AIDS program has resulted in enrollment delays and left some patients unable to get necessary medications and timely medical care, according to legislators and nonprofit organizations across California. The AIDS Drug Assistance Program, which helps more than 30,000 low-income HIV and AIDS patients pay for medications and insurance premiums, switched pharmacy and enrollment contractors in July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for partner (Jul '16) 36 min kane 152
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) 6 hr The Worlds Bigges... 1,431
HIV black man open to Love 16 hr Talisha 30
why is it so hard to find hiv positive men (34-... (Aug '15) 16 hr Talisha 43
Older gentlemen in my 50s looking for companion... 16 hr Talisha 10
Im single looking for relationship and friends (Apr '15) 16 hr Talisha 39
Ugandan HIV positive straight singles. (Jun '15) Sun reallove76 45
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,192 • Total comments across all topics: 277,978,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC