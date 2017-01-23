Charlie Sheen says sex life is non-ex...

Charlie Sheen says sex life is non-existent after HIV

Read more: Daily Mail

'Oh it's just f---ing perfect because HIV is such a great pickup line!' Charlie Sheen laughs off questions about 'non-existent' sex life as he talks dating after devastating diagnosis But these days, Charlie Sheen , 51, who once openly bragged about his 'polygamy' lifestyle, admits his sex life is now non-existent due to health woes. The Anger Management actor opened up about his dating struggles on Wednesday, more than one year after publicly revealing he is HIV positive, telling the Kyle and Jackie O Show that his illness is not exactly the best pickup line.

