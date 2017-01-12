Charlie Sheen Recalls Suicidal Thoughts After HIV Diagnosis and Jokes About 2011 "Roid Rage" Melt...
It has been more than a year since Charlie Sheen revealed his HIV diagnosis and almost six years since he underwent his now-famous public meltdown, which he now calls his "roid rage." The former Two and a Half Men and Anger Management actor, who is currently promoting his new comedy movie Mad Families , had revealed in November 2015 that he had been diagnosed with the virus, once considered a rapid death sentence.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|51 min
|Homo Erectus
|1,418
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|Jumper 1974
|174
|Looking for partner
|8 hr
|Crystyle
|137
|finding someone
|8 hr
|Crystyle
|1
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|14 hr
|Peruviandude21
|47
|Im single looking for relationship and friends (Apr '15)
|14 hr
|cmax27
|37
|Looking 4 life partner
|Wed
|Didi
|4
