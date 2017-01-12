Charlie Sheen Recalls Suicidal Though...

Charlie Sheen Recalls Suicidal Thoughts After HIV Diagnosis and Jokes About 2011 "Roid Rage" Melt...

It has been more than a year since Charlie Sheen revealed his HIV diagnosis and almost six years since he underwent his now-famous public meltdown, which he now calls his "roid rage." The former Two and a Half Men and Anger Management actor, who is currently promoting his new comedy movie Mad Families , had revealed in November 2015 that he had been diagnosed with the virus, once considered a rapid death sentence.

