Charlie Sheen considered suicide after HIV diagnosis

3 hrs ago

The 51-year-old actor contemplated committing suicide after doctors told him that he was infected with the human immunodeficiency virus - the agent of the currently-incurable disease AIDS - but he changed his mind after he saw his mother Janet. Speaking on 'Good Morning America' on Wednesday , he said: "The day I was diagnosed, I immediately wanted to eat a bullet.

