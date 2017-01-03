Charlie Sheen considered suicide after HIV diagnosis
The 51-year-old actor contemplated committing suicide after doctors told him that he was infected with the human immunodeficiency virus - the agent of the currently-incurable disease AIDS - but he changed his mind after he saw his mother Janet. Speaking on 'Good Morning America' on Wednesday , he said: "The day I was diagnosed, I immediately wanted to eat a bullet.
